Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 387 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,609. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

