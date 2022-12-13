Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. 117,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,033. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

