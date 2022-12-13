Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 753.52%. The company had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

