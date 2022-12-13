Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (CYBBF)

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS: CYBBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.15).

11/28/2022 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/24/2022 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.21).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

