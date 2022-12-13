RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
NASDAQ RICK opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $784.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
