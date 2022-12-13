RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RICK opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $784.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

