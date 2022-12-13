Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RZREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

