Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of RZREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
