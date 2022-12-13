Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Amcor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,583 shares of company stock worth $13,078,624 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.