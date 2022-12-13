Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.