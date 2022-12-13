Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

