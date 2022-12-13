Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,137 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

