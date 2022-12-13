Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $977,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,718,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

