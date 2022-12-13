Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 62.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

