Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.