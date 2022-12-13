Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,466 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

