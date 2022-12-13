Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $193.54 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $193.54 million and approximately $327,286.39 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,496,609 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

