Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and $3.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.01621197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013206 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033890 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.01770368 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.