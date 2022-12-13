RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RADCOM Stock Down 3.0 %

RDCM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

