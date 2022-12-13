R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

