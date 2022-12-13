Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

QTRX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 377,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,918. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 1,319,824 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

