Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.88

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.88 and last traded at $153.55, with a volume of 1334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $64,330,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.