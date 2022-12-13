QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $825,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

