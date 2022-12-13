QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. 104,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,566. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

