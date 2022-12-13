Qtum Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00012752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $237.98 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.68 or 0.07470160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023379 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,450,522 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

