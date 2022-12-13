PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.42.
PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
PulteGroup Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE PHM opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
