Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 14th

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 14th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of PHCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. 77,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,302. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

