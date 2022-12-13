Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $368.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PSA opened at $301.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.