PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. PTC makes up 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of PTC by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 68,659 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

PTC Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $127.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,507 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.