Prudent Investors Network Inc. Acquires 2,273 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 2.9% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 104,346 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 443,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

