Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 2.6%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 162,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,136,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

