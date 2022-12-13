ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Trading 11.1% Higher

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

