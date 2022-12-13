ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 2%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.83. 25,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,279,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $24,214,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $10,767,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $10,550,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $7,214,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

