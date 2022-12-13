Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.91 million-$213.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.95 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,574.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

