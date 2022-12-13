Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.11. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 208 shares.
Procaps Group Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.