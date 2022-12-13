Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.11. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 208 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procaps Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

