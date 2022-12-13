Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,013 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

