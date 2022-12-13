Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $3,909,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

