Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 1,833 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

