Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,126 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.4 %

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

