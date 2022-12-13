Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

