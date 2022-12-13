Private Trust Co. NA Has $7.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average is $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

