Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40.

