PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.49% of PRA Group worth $35,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

