PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.7 %

PPL opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

