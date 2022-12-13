Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $78.88 million and $5.02 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15083067 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,793,525.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

