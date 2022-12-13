PlatinX Price Hits $0.0301 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $370,560.69 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

