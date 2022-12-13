Piper Sandler Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.
DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.64.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $159.73.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
