Piper Sandler Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $37.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 254.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

