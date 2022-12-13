Piper Sandler Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $37.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.
Phreesia Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83.
Insider Transactions at Phreesia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 254.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.