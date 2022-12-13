Piper Sandler Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Neutral

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,403. FB Financial has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.