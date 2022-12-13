PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

PCQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,525. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

