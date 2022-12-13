PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
PCQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,525. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
