Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69,224 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

