Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

NYSE PHR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

